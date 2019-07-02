WATCH NCN TV NOW:
Two witnesses, A.H. and A.G., give in depth, grisly details of time in Trail's group of "witches"
Companies Score Honors For Developing Youth Talent
Farm Tractor Operator Killed in Collision, North of Pickrell
Duonix Biodiesel Plant Ceasing Production, at Gage County Industrial Park
Killing was "regular conversation" for Trail, according to witness
Popular Downtown Beatrice Shoe Store, Moving to North Location
Aubrey Trail changed story in several interviews given to law enforcement, regarding Loofe's death
Suspect Arrested for Threatening People With Handgun, at East Beatrice Apartment
Police, Rescue Personnel Called to Assault at Downtown Beatrice Bar
O Con brings something for everyone in its fifth year
Who Let the Dogs Out?
Train Derailment Near Powell
Nebraska AP Headlines
Nebraska students helping communities recover from flooding
News Minute: Here is the latest Nebraska news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT
Tractor driver dies in collision with semitrailer
Man, wife plead guilty to federal fishing crimes
Woman testifies at murder trial she was invited to join cult
Owners idling biodiesel plant in southeast Nebraska
Sports
INTERVIEW: Norfolk Rec Major League Players of the Game
HIGHLIGHTS: Norfolk Rec Major League All-Star Game
INTERVIEWS: Norfolk Rec Minor League Players of the Game
HIGHLIGHTS: Norfolk Rec Minor League All-Star Game
Nate Lashley is fourth Nebraskan to win on PGA tour; qualifies for British Open, Masters
2020 Olympic Swimming Trials all-session tickets go on sale Monday
Politics
Muslim-American VA state Senate candidate says he's not scared by 'lynching' threat
House Democrats sue Trump administration for president's tax returns
Trump claims homelessness is 'phenomenon that started 2 years ago,' blames 'liberal' mayors
Trump campaign and RNC raised staggering $105 million in Q2 of 2019
Rep. Joaquin Castro posts videos purportedly of Texas migrant detention centers
Five key staffers leaving Hickenlooper campaign in major shakeup
Entertainment
What’s Hot this Summer with Chassie Post
10 Reasons Personalized Wedding Items Make For a Special Day
Best Concert Ukuleles for Beginners
Homeless Man Finds A Check For $10,000 And It Changes His Life Forever
When Roommates Search Though An Old Lumpy Couch They Make A Startling Discovery
The Shelter Refuses To Let A Dog Go And A Woman’s Heart Breaks When She Sees His Paws
